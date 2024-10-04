Copilot arrives on Whatsapp, how the AI ​​chatbot works and how to activate the new function

Credit: Microsoft.



On WhatsApp you can now interact with Copilotthe chatbot based on the artificial intelligence model developed by Microsoft. This means that querying the Redmond giant’s chatbot to find the answer to questions or create textual and multimedia content will be feasible by directly exploiting the famous Meta messaging app. To activate Copilot on WhatsApp, simply scan a specific QR code or visit an ad hoc page set up on the Microsoft website and follow the instructions shown on the screen.

Microsoft Copilot arrives in chat on Whatsapp: what it can do

If you’re wondering what can you do with Copilot on WhatsAppknow that Microsoft, on the web page with which it presents the news, responds clearly and concisely by saying that it is possible «converse naturally» starting fluid and intuitive conversations, useful for preparing formal and informal speeches, «create with a word» by describing a certain situation and seeing it transformed into multimedia content (for example memes or logos) and obtaining «clear answers» to learn new things.

In other words, therefore, via WhatsApp it is possible to use Copilot as a real personal assistant, to be queried in times of need for any need.

How to have and activate Copilot on WhatsApp

If you want to get Copilot on WhatsApp, all you have to do is go to this page and then follow these steps:

Scan the QR code visible at the top of the page or press the button Try it now (if you are visiting it directly from the device on which you have installed WhatsApp) and possibly agree to open theWhatsApp app. Press the button Continue and go to the chat (if necessary). Using the WhatsApp message typing barsend the Hi Copilot command and then press the button Accept located at the bottom of the message that the chatbot will automatically send you. Press the button How I can help to open the menu that illustrates (in English) the various areas in which Copilot can help you (for example sports, fitness, music, etc.). Close the menu by pressing the x. Use the WhatsApp message typing bar to query the chatbot, taking into account that from the tests we have done it is able to understand Italian very well, even if its first approach is in English (as you may have already noticed).