Corona attacks Mediaset, Gerry Scotti puts his face to it and the other gossip to read over the weekend

Dear readers, welcome back on this three hundredth day of January. As Valentine’s Day approaches, there seems to be reflux and acidity in the stomachs of many well-known faces on Italian television rather than the classic butterflies.

It’s been a decidedly eventful week and we, who are already dreaming of the heat of summer (and above all the holidays), can’t help but keep up with the power games that are igniting spirits and fueling the chatter. And so, as punctual as Fiorello’s irony – yes, later you will understand why – here we are with “Fatti Their”, our weekly column with a high level of gossip.

Crown here, Crown there, Crown up, Crown down

Fabrizio Corona the factotum of the show. A bit Figaro, the handyman barber in Rossini’s opera, a bit Jep Gambardella in the now historic line: “I didn’t just want to participate in the parties, I wanted to have the power to make them fail”. And Corona the everythinghas set himself the goal of ruining the world in which he has lived for years.

On Monday – despite the civil court of Milan having accepted Alfonso Signorini’s emergency appeal and having been denounced by Mediaset – Fabrizio Corona published, as promised, his new episode of Falsissimo. He didn’t talk about Signorini as he would have liked, but instead explained what he called the “Mediaset system”. Everyone from the conductors to the top positions of the company ended up in the cauldron. Because for Corona this is “the price of success”.

The episode was so eagerly awaited that some former gieffini, who had participated in the editions hosted by Alfonso Signorini, had organized to see it together with popcorn and a cover… But going further. Corona’s truths had resounding media coverage, so much so that it even pushed Selvaggia Lucarelli to define the Corona method as “psychologically devastating”.

And she remembered when she was under “attack”: “There was nothing prurient that Corona could use against me, so he used the insult, the ‘fat bitch’ was raised by him dozens of times, he made it become a viral way of defining me, he threatened my boyfriend, he revealed my son’s workplace who suffered consequences that I can’t tell you about.”

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni suffered the same media attention first, then Raoul Bova, Martina Ceretti and Rocío Muñoz Morales and finally Alfonso Signorini, Antonio Medugno and then Gerry Scotti (and also Barbara D’Urso). Yes, because Corona said that the Mediaset host would have had relationships with all the Letterine (the valets of the Passaparola program that he hosted).

Statements that sparked reactions and legal actions. Mediaset, and therefore its CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi, issued a press release denouncing Corona’s actions and clarifying that the company, to protect itself, the professionals involved and their families, is ready to act in any competent forum. And in the meantime he has announced that the Gf will return in March and will be hosted by Ilary Blasi (who took her first steps on TV by being a letter writer, just like Silvia Toffanin, presenter of Verissimo and Berlusconi’s partner).

Gerry Scotti puts his face to it

After the accusations launched by Fabrizio Coron, Gerry Scotti decided to firmly deny it and did so by showing his face. His lawyers did not speak for him: the presenter chose to respond publicly by giving an interview to Evening courier. The alleged revelations are “simply false,” the presenter said. Scotti expressed bitterness not only for himself, but above all for the former Letterine di Passaparola, recalling that “they are not puppets” and that today they have families and children “who have to hear embarrassing falsehoods”.

The former letters didn’t think twice about taking Scotti’s defense. The first was Ludmilla Radchenko who first published private chats with Corona, accusing him of having unfairly involved her: “Touch me all over, but not Gerry! In my memory he remains a great man of honor”. In a video he then reiterated that the environment of Passaparola was “clean” and that he had never seen anything of what Corona said.

She was joined by Alessia Fabiani, Vincenza Cacace and also Sara Tommasi, who declared: “I have never perceived anything remotely inappropriate. Gerry Scotti has always been a gentleman. I can only tell you about my experience, and it is this. I have never had the inkling of that type of situation. Never”.

Meanwhile Fabrizio Corona thanks, via his Instagram, all the people who watched the two episodes of Falsissimo: on YouTube it has collected 5 million views.

At the moment neither Ilary Blasi nor Silvia Toffanin have responded, and it is by no means certain that they will decide to respond to Corona’s accusations. But if they were to do so, their positions could come directly from television: the first from the study of Big Brotherthe second from that of Very true. Maybe.

Emma and Stefano, linked forever

Emma Marrone returned to talk about the story with Stefano De Martino, born in Amici and ended amid betrayals and media hype. Today I remember her calmly, but she doesn’t hide the fact that what happened slowed down her career for several years. The relationship with Stefano, however, is now completely mended: there is sincere affection between them but there can never be anything more (so if you are part of that hard core of fans who would like to know they are engaged again: put your soul at rest).

Ultimo and Jacqueline again at the center of attention

Despite staying very far from social media, Ultimo and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo have once again ended up under the magnifying glass for a scoop written by journalist Gabriele Parpiglia. In his newsletter, Parpiglia told of Jacqueline’s alleged betrayal with an actor, Matteo Paolillo. The influencer first thought of denying this reconstruction, posting a photo with Ultimo on the occasion of his 30th birthday accompanied by this phrase: “Far from the noise and close to the laughter”. And then by Paolillo himself, who on social media dismissed the rumors as unfounded. Meanwhile, Parpiglia remains firm on his reconstruction, while the singer’s fans totally defend the couple… Who knows.

Claudio Lippi in hospital

Claudio Lippi is in hospital: Fabrizio Corona spread the news via his web format Falsissimo. In the published video call, Lippi is seen in what appears to be a hospital bed. Such images have sparked concern and controversy, with many speaking of possible media exploitation. Lippi appears lucid, but visibly weakened. At the moment there are no official confirmations on his health status; in the past, however, he had said he was living with serious heart problems.

The Gobbo shot

Rosario Fiorello doesn’t miss a single one. His imitation of Fabrizio Corona in “La Pennicanza” is simply extraordinary, one could almost define it as “inimitable”. The tone of voice, the pathos with which he punctuates the words, the gestures of his hands and arms, even the way he moves on the stool: everything is calibrated to perfection.

Even he can’t hold back his laughter, and the short sketch ends with a withering thrust: “The Rai method”, then the list of some hosts – including Carlo Conti – guilty of having made donuts and the final comment, “and shouldn’t one satirise this?”. It is difficult, indeed impossible, to blame him. In the comments, many underline how brilliant Fiorello is and how he manages to turn even the most grotesque situations upside down, managing to raise a smile.