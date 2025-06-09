Countdown: trailer, plot and release date of the Crime Drama series arriving on Prime Videos

The new Countdown series, a crime drama created by the American screenwriter Derek Haas, who in the past wrote films such as 2 Fast 2 Furious and created and produced TV series such as Chicago Fire, Chicago Pd, Chicago Med and Chicago Med and Chicago Justice (and, and, to change a little, also FBI International set in Budapest) are coming. Among the protagonists of this detective series is Jensen Ackles, who knows the first video subscribers know as the soldier of The Boys. Here are all the information on the plot, cast and release date, and the official trailer of the series.

What Countdown is about

When an agent of the United States internal security department is assassinated in broad daylight, the detective of the Los Angeles Mark Meachum police, played by Jensen Ackles, is recruited within a secret task force, consisting of undercover agents of all the police, to investigate the case. But the hunt for the murderer will soon bring to light a much more left conspiracy than you could imagine, giving way to a race against time to save a city of millions of people.

Countdown’s cast

Countdown is created by the showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The cast includes Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane (the actor of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria who recently revealed that he had Sla), Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, Uli Latukefu.

When Countdown comes out

Avoiding jokes on the countdown waiting for a TV series with this title, Countdown will be released on Prime Videos from Wednesday 25 June. The season is composed in total of 13 episodes, the first 3 will be available on June 25 and the next release one every Wednesday.

The Italian trailer of Countdown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buiaubl7vlk