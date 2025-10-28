Crazy Friday gets crazier and crazier: when it comes streaming on Disney+

The sequel to an iconic film from the early 2000s. Disney+ announces That crazy Friday, crazier and crazierthe new chapter of Tess and Anna’s adventures directed by Nisha Ganatra. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and the streaming release date.

Crazy Friday, getting crazier: the trailer

Crazy Friday, ever crazier: previews of the plot

Tess and Anna Coleman return years later after going through an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and a future stepdaughter. As they face countless challenges that come when two families come together, Tess and Anna discover that lightning really can strike the same place twice.

Crazy Friday, always crazier: the cast

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao return to their roles from the first film. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Crazy Friday gets crazier: when it comes out on Disney+

The Disney movie That crazy Friday, crazier and crazier debuts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 12 2025.