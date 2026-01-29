Criminal Record 2, the release date of the new season of the thriller series starring Peter Capaldi has been revealed

Two years after the release of the first season, Apple TV has revealed the first images and release date of Criminal Record 2, the second season of the acclaimed crime thriller series starring Peter Capaldi (The Devil’s Hour, Black Mirror 7) and Cush Jumbo (Stay Close, The Good Fight). Here is the information available on the plot and cast.

What Criminal Record 2 is about

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Criminal Record is a powerful dramedy set in the heart of contemporary London that explores the impossibility of fulfilling the role of policeman when the truth hangs in the balance.

In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death during a political rally, rivals June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what begins as a hunt for the killer turns into an undercover operation to foil a far-right terrorist plot in the heart of London.

The cast of Criminal Record 2

The second season sees the return of Capaldi as Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Sergeant June Lenker. Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marhsall and Peter Sullivan join the cast, which also features the return of Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles.

Criminal Record is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios, executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David.

When Criminal Record 2 comes out

The eight-episode second season of Criminal Record will debut on Apple TV with the first episode on April 22, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 10.

The first images of Criminal Record 2