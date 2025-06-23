Crumpled or flattened? Here’s how plastic bottles should be differentiated correctly

To correctly dispose of a plastic bottle for separate collection it is better flatten The bottle for the long side of the same rather closing it with the cap rather than crouching. This is important for facilitate automated material selection mechanismsduring the sorting process. The daily dilemma that we face when we have to dispose of a plastic bottle Used, although it may seem a trial of insignificant, the method of disposal of these products is crucial in guaranteeing an effective recycling service of plastic.

The daily methods of disposal of plastic bottles

Of course, the bottles used they go somehow compact before being disposed of. The immediate response is quite simple and obviously depends on the fact that this drastically limits the sizethus allowing to dispose of many more bottles in the same container. In fact, compaction guarantees a greater reduction in environmental impact and a significant reduction in transport and logistics costs. However, these motivations now exposed do not make the scale hang towards any of the two ways that we put on the field daily. What are these modalities? Not even making it so account, we use essentially Two methods for compaction and it DIY disposal plastic bottles:

The first, perhaps more often used, is that of crown the bottle on itselfmoving the air present inside and indirectly benefit from the plasticization of the material, which therefore assumes a new form, more contained. Crushing, the Closing with the cap It guarantees that the air cannot be filed, which would change the deformed configuration now obtained and increase its size.

The second mode, perhaps less widespread than the first but more correct for disposal purposes, provides that the bottle is crushed by the samethat is, keeping as a predominant final dimension that of the long side of the same, which is nothing more than its initial height. The compaction procedure is physically the same, or the air inside the bottle is expelled and the variation of pressure between inside and outside guarantees its compaction, to the detriment of the material which obviously undergoes a permanent deformation also in this case. Here too, closing with the compaction cap that took place is necessary. In this case, we talk about flattening.

Because plastic bottles must be flattened and not crumpled

Well, theflattening of the plastic bottles downstream of their use is the correct way to proceed with their disposal. In fact, this procedure facilitates the work of the machinery that are part of the recycling systems, in particular of the optical detergers who deal with the recognition of the type of material that lies on the conveyor belt, during the initial phases of recognition and selection.

Optical deteriorators are able to activate the differentiation between the various subcategories of products, so that they can be directed to the right recycling section, only if they have a sufficient reading range (that is, an adequate length). The selection downstream of the recognition takes place mechanically, with nozzles they shoot compressed air And – literally – they raise the bottles to move them to a new tape: Having a greater surface exposed to the air, the push is larger and the bottle can actually be moved upwards. Also, given that the bottles used are transported on long ribbons to follow various phases of the process, have a flattened bottle rather than crushed It facilitates their handling along the tape. The bottle crushed, in fact it tends to have a more harvesting shape, which would make it more susceptible to relative movements than the conveyor belt.

Therefore, in essence, the optical readers of the recycling system need a fairly extensive surface of material for an appropriate recognition. In the event that this surface is not sufficient (for example, in fact, When I crush the bottle in accordion), the product in question may not be correctly started recycling, that is, channeled in the right path. Plastic, in fact, is not all the same and needs a preliminary selectionwhich takes place in the so -called Selection and storage centers: it is precisely here that, according to the polymer, the type of plastic and the color of the object takes place an accurate and automated selection.

At this stage, having a flattened bottle rather than crushed identifies its correct selection and therefore the correct recycling addressing. There are also machinery that carry out compaction operations before arrival at the selection and storage center. In some cases, especially in recent times, the so -called have spread eco-compactorswhich facilitate preliminary selection and storage operations, in some cases providing simultaneously prizes to those who correctly give waste.