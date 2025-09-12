Curses, all about the new Argentine thriller of Netflix

The Argentine serial landscape continues to grow and impose itself internationally with stories capable of blending narrative tension, social denunciation and emotional depth. Netflix once again focuses on local creativity with “Le curses”, three -episode miniseries taken from the novel by Claudia Piñeiro. A political and family thriller that wants to leave its mark with a courageous narrative style and with the strength of the topics covered.

Curses: the plot

The story begins in a province of northern Argentina, during an important vote for the approval of a law on lithium extraction. Just in those dramatic hours, the governor’s daughter is kidnapped by man closest to him, giving rise to a story full of family secrets and power games. The seizure becomes the detonator of a plot that alternates private conflict and ruthless political scenarios; And that brings events to the events that have remained buried for over thirteen years. Throughout history unexpected truths emerge on the kidnapped young man, while the relationships between the protagonists are encouraged under the weight of difficult choices and curses that belong both to the blood and to power.

Turn in the north of Argentina, the series uses the landscape as an additional narrative element, as if it were a silent but omnipresent character. The choice to develop such a complex plot in just three episodes wants to represent the strength of the project to condense tension and revelations without dead times.

Curses: the cast

In the cast of actors, we find:

Leonardo Sbaraglia (plays Fernando Rovera)

Gustavo Bassani (Román Sabaté)

Francesca Varela (Zoe)

The cast Alejandra Flechner and Mónica Antonópulos complete the cast. At the direction we find two active directors also for the big screen: Daniel Burman (“El Abrazo Partido: the lost embrace”, “The king of Once”) and Martín Hodara (“black snow”).

Curses: when it comes out on Netflix

“The curses” will be available on Netflix from Friday 12 September 2025, with you intense episodes that full of intrigues, mysteries and social complaints.

Curses: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp2u5lzosfuundefined