Cyprus earthquake, strong earthquake of magnitude 5.1 with epicenter in Paphos: shock felt as far as Israel

A strong shock of earthquake of magnitude 5.1 it hit the island of Cyprus today, November 12, at 11.31am (local time, 10:31 in Italy). According to what was reported by INGV, the epicenter was located at 2km east of Koniain the west coast of Cyprus, a few kilometers away from the international airport of Paphos (or Paphos), the largest town in the area. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 18 km deep. According to what was also reported by the newspaper The Times of Israelthe shock was felt up to northern Israel and Lebanonas well as throughout the Mediterranean island.

The first shock was followed by a second earthquake of magnitude 4.7located a little further north, in the locality of Kathikasto a depth of 62km.

From a geological point of view, the island of Cyprus is particularly seismic, being located in the point of convergence between two tectonic platesthe African one and the Eurasian one. In particular, what occurs is a subduction of the African plate below the Eurasian one, a phenomenon that generates a large amount of energy that accumulates along active tectonic faults, then giving rise to earthquakes.

Cyprus earthquake epicenter map
The star marks the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude Cyprus earthquake. The red line below indicates the point of convergence between the African and Eurasian plates. nCredit: USGS

For the moment No casualties or damage to buildings or buildings were reported: the information available, however, is still scarce and the article remains under updating.

