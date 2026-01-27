Daredevil: Rebirth on Disney+, release date for season two revealed

The return of the devil. Disney+ announces the second season of Daredevil: Rebornthe Marvel series that chronicles the fight for the soul of New York between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. Here’s everything we know.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the trailer

Daredevil: Rebirth, the spoilers on the plot

A battle for the soul of New York as survival, resistance and redemption collide. In the second season, we read in the synopsis, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City under his control as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. Under his mask, however, Matt Murdock will try to act in the darkness to bring down Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his city. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the cast and characters

The series stars Charlie Cox as the masked vigilante protagonist (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Also returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite character Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the poster

Daredevil: Reborn, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on March 25, 2026.