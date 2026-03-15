Dear bills, the solution is at hand: all that is needed is for Giorgia Meloni to decide

Culture

Dear bills, the solution is at hand: all that is needed is for Giorgia Meloni to decide

Dear bills, the solution is at hand: all that is needed is for Giorgia Meloni to decide

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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