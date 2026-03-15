Dear bills, the solution is at hand: all that is needed is for Giorgia Meloni to decide





Enel is different from many other companies. It was the national electricity authority for Italians. Before privatization, it belonged to all of us. And even today the Italian State, through the Ministry of Economy, remains the reference shareholder with 23.6% of the shares. Enel has a public origin and remains semi-public: for this reason, among many competitors, we have chosen it as a model for number of customers, profits, growth on the stock market and dividends. But this success, which is also thanks to the current CEO, Flavio Cattaneo, and is shared with the entire energy sector, has a price for Made in Italy and families. The solutions, obviously, depend on the government and Parliament. Let’s see which ones, in three points.

Dear bills, Enel’s extra profits: thus the government risks sinking Made in Italy and families – by Fabrizio Gatti

1 – Energy in Italy costs too much

The higher cost of electricity in Italy, compared to competing European countries, not to mention Asia, in addition to draining Italians’ savings, penalizes businesses, hinders them on the international market and causes job losses.

2 – Energy can cost less

In the total silence of Giorgia Meloni’s government and opposition parties such as the Democratic Party, for months a senator of the Republic, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda, has been maintaining that a solution is possible to lighten the energy bills of companies and therefore of Made in Italy. In our investigation we also explain what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Adolfo Urso and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who are currently silent, could do.

3 – We need to know our bills

If we don’t inform ourselves, we can’t know our bills and why – not just Enel bills – they are overloaded with extra costs. So much so that 19 euros of consumption become 65 in the final bill, or on 50 euros of consumption we end up paying 90 euros. You can find examples in our investigation. It takes 13 minutes to read it all the way through. There aren’t many. Of course, even famous newspapers have reduced the length of their articles: today the front page of the New York Times does not last more than 4 – 5 minutes to read. But we, with our Dossiers, remain convinced that complex problems must be explained in detail. Below you will find the link to our investigation. Happy reading.

Dear bills, Enel’s extra profits: thus the government risks sinking Made in Italy and families – by Fabrizio Gatti

Dossier is the exclusive subscription investigative section of uisjournal.com. If you want to support our journalistic work and subscribe, visit our showcase by clicking here.