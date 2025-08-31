Denver airport starts evaluation for the adoption of nuclear technology: that’s why

THE’Denver International Airport (Den) formally issued a request for proposals (RFP) aimed at conducting one feasibility study For the implementation of small nuclear modular reactors (Small Modular Reactor) inside the airport perimeter. In light of the technological evolutions in the aeronautical field, Den aspires, through the integration of nuclear technology in its operating infrastructures, to consolidate which innovative benchmark and reference model for energy efficiency in airport airports. However, the initiative has aroused several criticismespecially in relation to doubts about the technological maturity of the proposed solution and the lack in the United States of a national deposit dedicated to the storage of exhausted nuclear fuel.

Because Denver airport wants a nuclear reactor: what is a small modular reactor

Denver international airport records a current electric needs of approx 45 MW. In anticipation of a substantial growth of passenger traffic, estimated by 80 to 120 million by 2045different design initiatives are under analysis aimed at increase the electric generation capacity of further 40 MW. To support this expansion, the airport administration is evaluating the implementation of the Small Modular Reactor (SMR), reduced size nuclear reactors with variable powers between 30 MW And 300 MWwhat sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

One of the distinctive aspects of the SMRs consists in compact designwith units of dimensions comparable to standard containers, manufactured mainly through off-site processes and transportable by semi-trailers. This configuration allows, theoretically, the scalability of the ability installed through modular aggregation, guaranteeing a flexible and incremental response to the energy needs of airport infrastructures.

Thanks to the continuous operating capacity 24/7, regardless of the weather conditions, the SMRs are able to compensate Effectively the intrinsic variability of intermittent renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, ensuring a constant and reliable energy intake. In addition, they integrate advanced technological solutions in Safety scopesignificantly reducing the typical operational risks of conventional nuclear plants.

The feasibility study for the adoption of SMR and the critical issues

The administration of the airport of Den The goal of reaching by 2040 the carbon neutrality relating to emissions causing global overheating. In this context, the option of using nuclear energy is synonymous with a proactive approach aimed at managing both the increase in energy demand and the critical issues related to the ongoing climate change.

Therefore, the study aims to analyze in depth the fundamental aspects relating to technical-economic feasibility the implementation of the SMRs, considering the economic estimatesthe financing options available and applicable regulatory requirements. The analysis activity provides for an estimated overall investment in 1.25 million dollars and a period of realization between 6 And 12 monthsat the end of which the administration of Den, in synergy with the commercial partners and investors involved, will evaluate the results obtained to define the subsequent operational strategies. If the study highlights positive resultsdemonstrating advantages deriving from the integration of nuclear technology into airport operations, Den could place themselves as pioneer of a new generation of aeronautical infrastructures oriented to sustainability.

If on the one hand the announcement of the news has received a positive response, on the other different were raised criticality. Much of skepticism is linked to SMR technology, still considered in phase too embryonic In order to find application at one of the airports with greater traffic at a global level, as well as to the absence In the US territory of an AD-HOC permanent geological deposit for the disposal of exhausted nuclear waste. In addition, further doubts are connected to the potential risk that SMR reactors, not guaranteeing sufficient revenues flows to cover investments, may compromise financial stabilitywith repercussions on the entire airport sector.