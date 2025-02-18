Descart Zone, the new series of Maccio Capatonda The new series on Prime: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

First videos revealed the teaser trailer of the new Maccio Capatonda series Desciat zonea 6 -episode comedy available exclusively on Prime Videos.

When it comes out

The new highly anticipated series of the comedian will be available on Piattadorma Streaming starting next March 20.

The cast

In addition to Maccio also in the cast also Francesca Inaudi, Giorgio Montanini, Valerio Desiò, Camilla Filippi, Luca Confortini, Edoardo Ferrario, Gianluca Fasto, Valerio Lanini. The series can count on the participation of Andrea Delogu, Enzo Salvi, Dario Cassini, Samanta Togni, Maria Teresa of Clemente and Ilaria Galassi.

The advances

“Mariottide, Jim Massew, Oscar Carogna and Father Maronno … there will not be!”, Speakers Maccio Capatonda in the teaser who announces the release of the series, of which he is a director and protagonist. “A serious series – reads the description – that teases curiosity and will surprise the public with a new surreal facet of its comedy”.

Desciat zone It is produced by Banijay Italia in collaboration with Prime Videos. Written by Marcello Macchia (real name of Maccio Capatonda), Alessandro Bosi, Mary Stella Brugiati and Valerio Desiò and directed by Marcello Macchia himself and Alessio Dogana.