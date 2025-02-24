Despite everything, Germany votes with Europe and against Trump





Germany, the old and tired locomotive in Europe, voted. Merz has won, which will therefore report the CDU-Csu to the leadership of the German government. Also this time, especially this time, as already in France many times, in a cardinal country for European and global balances, in a custodian nation of the symbols of the twentieth century disaster and its democratic redemption, it was voted to decide tomorrow’s government But also, and above all, to say who was today: we are still an anti-fascist country, which refuses the Nazi past as aberrant and objective, and which considers the union European the best possible answer to that shame, why do nothing similar happens again? The Germans’ response, it is good to say it immediately, it was positive.

The great majority of the Germans does not want Afd to the government

The data say, beyond any understandable emphasis on the “fifth of the votes” taken from the post-modern version of the nostalgic right of Alice Weidel, and it is good to start from those. In the political elections that have recorded in Germany the highest turnout in the last thirty -five years, that is, the highest turnout since voting in united Germany, the certainty was that the Afd would have achieved an excellent result, and the fear was that that result It would have been so good to prevent the birth of a coalition government without the Afd. Even, which in the face of an overwhelming victory of the far right, explicitly supported by the Trump Administration in the person of Elon Musk, it would have been impossible not to entrust the responsibility to conduct the negotiations for a government that would have been led by her, in first person. The reality is far from this picture, as the surveys were also indeed, which credited the extreme right of a strong growth, but not enough to aspire to the heart of German power and consequently European.

84% of the Germans with the right to vote who went to the polls have shown, overall, the solid desire to leave Weidel in the opposition. It is true, his xenophobic speech, at times openly racist, and denialist in climatic and environmental matters, convinced about a German voter active out of five. An important number, which seems enormous only because we are talking about Germany, the country of denialing after abomination, the one where a national flag on the balcony during a football world championship already seemed to be a sign of extreme nationalism until a few years. And yet, in the face of this data, there are others, even more important: the highlight that is the so high that the danger of the far right has been felt and felt, more than its appeal, for the moment. The advance of those who say that Germany must stop living the complex of the past, and must not be afraid to claim has called the democratic weapons more people than the recent past. It is true, the call to the polls and to get out of abstention has certainly rewarded the far right and also the far left, but in a truly proportional system, such as the German one, the photograph remains clear if you look at it as a whole: And he says, in fact, that the Germans are not yet ready to recognize themselves in Weidel and his world.

The future of Germany, the future of Europe

The picture that emerges therefore says what the Germans did not want to. Certainly not what, however, will have to govern them, in difficult years for their country crossed by a devastating crisis of development and identity model, and with an increasingly less solid driving role, in a European Union that is told and is always more necessary as a truly autonomous political space, and however inherits years, if not decades, of actions led by the myopias of national interests that marginalized it leaving the field, space and voice to those who – outside, But above all inside – he talks about it as a totally superfluous entity. Thus, from tomorrow, the negotiations will start. To give birth to the government, in addition to the Christian Democrat winners, the social democratic defeats will be needed, which will start, by force of things, to a hard internal discussion and new navigation attempts. And then, to reach the majority, they could be comfortable or to be indispensable – depending on how the definitive results will be – other votes. Reasonably those of the Greens, with the liberals out of the game for not having exceeded the 5%barrier threshold. Political and programmatic alchemies all to understand and build, in a country that made the voices of anger and nostalgia feel clear. Certainly, the government that will be born will have to get to a unpublished world and Europe. Trump’s era promises a surprise the week, and around the corner there are “peace” in Ukraine to be metabolized, and to try to accompany with a European personality and line.

Which side will we be on

To use that context, and the one that will in all probability the clearest testimony of the subordination of the Union to the Washington line, whatever it is, like a gym to become great, that is, autonomous. Not really a walk. Everyone says that you have to “be” doing “, to be the government, breaking the most recent tradition of exhausting discussions on programmatic and political points, which are a bit of a trademark of the German system. Surely, it will be important to do well, and lay the foundations for a solid and conscious path. Because it is true that the Germans rejected the assault of the extreme right, but equally certainly the country declared a porosity that only ten years ago would seem unimaginable. In front there is the idea of ​​the future of Europe and continental democracies, the French challenge of the post-Macron which, in 2027, will see Marine Le Pen playing the best opportunity for the career. While in the US and in the world he commands Donald Trump in his own way. Which to Europe looks with less detachment and indifference than we believe, and that he too flauns. Decide which side to be, this time, could mean deciding whether or not to exist. In short, it is not a little question. After days of stubborn silence, without prejudice to a few out of wave, Giorgia Meloni could also be forced to speak. Pretending to be dead in politics is an excellent tactic. In the long run, however, a strategy is needed, especially in the key moments: it is what opens now, in Europe and in the world, is certainly one of these.