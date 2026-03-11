"Di Maio did an excellent job": assignment confirmed (from 15 thousand euros per month)

Culture

Di Maio "missing" in war: 15 thousand euros a month to write happy Ramadan

Di Maio “missing” in the war: 15 thousand euros a month to write a happy Ramadan

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Di Maio "missing" in war: 15 thousand euros a month to write happy Ramadan
The Italian frigate Martinengo has arrived in defense of Cyprus: it is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes
Factored time at the Paralympics: the mechanism that allows competitions between athletes with different disabilities