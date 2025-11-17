Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough about Disney+, trailers and when it comes out

A new chapter is coming. Disney+ announces Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough is enough, the animated comedy for the whole family based on the third chapter of the world-bestselling book series by author Jeff Kinney and directed by Matt Danner. Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth adaptation of the series that comes next Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021), Diary of a Wimpy Kid – The Law of the Grown Ups (2022) e Diary of a Wimpy Kid at Christmas – Let everyone save themselves! (2023).

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough, the trailer

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough of the spoilers on the plot

Greg, we read in the synopsis, continually finds himself at odds with his father’s excessive expectations. When the pressure to get back in line mounts after a series of hilarious (near) disasters, his father gives him an ultimatum and suggests a wilderness camping trip that could test Greg’s lame-ass ways once and for all.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough, the voice cast

In the original version, the voice cast includes Aaron D. Harris as Greg Heffley; Chris Diamantopoulos as Greg’s father, Frank; Erica Cerra as Greg’s mom, Susan; Hunter Dillon as Roderick, Greg’s sarcastic older brother; Jude Zarzaur as Greg’s best friend Rowley; Gracen Newton as Greg’s younger brother Manny; Jill Basey as Greg’s neighbor Mrs. Canfield; Bashir Salahuddin as Heffley’s haughty neighbor, Mr. Warren, and William Stanford Davis as Greg’s scoutmaster, Barrett.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Enough, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on December 5, 2025.