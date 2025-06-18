Diary of my two of spades, the new romantic series of Netflix: plot and when it comes out

Lovers of romantic comedies prepare because soon a new sentimental series will arrive on Netflix ready to dissolve your heart. It is a Swedish series, it is titled Diary of my two of spades and tells the story of a group of thirty -year -old struggling with the complexity of appointments in a world dominated by social media and apps. Men will meet many but overcome the first appointment will be difficult.

Diary of my two of spades: the plot

“Diary of my two of spades” tells the story of the thirty -one year old Amanda during a summer of frequent appointments in which he desperately wants to be loved and decides to try them all. He comes out with men out of his reach, within his reach and below his reach, uses Tinder and makes meetings in the bars. It is submissive and dominant, but it still remains alone. He even has difficulty “concluding” or having a second appointment. The same thing goes for Amanda’s friends and together they try to help each other to find new people to go out with, while reflecting on some important questions: why is it so difficult to find love? How much can you really demand from an individual? And how many times can the heart be offered to another person before making it break again?

The best romantic series on Netflix

Diary of my two of spades: the cast

The protagonists of the Diary of my two of spades are Carla Sehn (Aremorden – The murders of Are) in the role of Amanda and Moah Madsen in those of Adina.

Diary of my two of spades: when it comes out on Netflix

Diary of my two of spades comes out on Netflix on 11 September 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The diary of my two of spades: the preview clip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il2v0Irlizdk