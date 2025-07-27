Dice, Trump and Von der Leyen are looking for the agreement. The Tycoon: "They will not drop below 15 percent"

The time of truth about duties is approaching. From the confrontation in Scotland between the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the American president Donald Trump could arrive a fall point capable of appearing the spirits between the two banks of the Atlantic.

“If we would have success, I think it will be the greatest agreement that each of us has ever concluded,” said Von der Leyen, in a press point together with Trump before their meeting to discuss commercial relations in Turnberry. “I can’t wait to start the discussions. Our staff has been part of the job more demanding, but now it’s up to us.”

Trump: “You have to open up to American products”

“They have to open up to American products. We are open to European products, and we have always been. Practically we have no product that we say not salable,” explained Trump. According to the US president, also with an agreement, the duties imposed by the country with stars and stripes to the European Union will not go below 15 percent.

For Trump there are “three or four critical points” to be resolved and the fundamental point remains “equity”. The pharmaceutical will be excluded from the agreement, as well as the deadline of 1 August: “It will concern all the agreements but not those on aluminum and steel”.

