"Dimmemel Summer": the trailer of the new film based on the author’s books is my fault/yours/ours

If you are a fan of the books it is my fault / is your fault / is our fault, and you are waiting with trepidation the release on Prime Videos of the latest film of the trilogy after seeing the London remake of the first also, then get ready because always on the first videos is starting a new sentimental saga taken from another literary trilogy of the same author, the Spanish-Argentina writer, best-seller of the New York Times, Mercedes Ron.

Colei who made the hearts of millions of people with his culpables throb is, therefore, to see the release of a new film taken from one of his books: the title is a vacuum -dimmeria, and is based on the first novel of the Tell Me series of the Ron (Tell Me Softly. Dimmelo Sottovoce, Tell Me in Secret, Tell Me with Kisses). First videos revealed the release date and advances of the film: here they are together with the first teaser trailer in Italian.

The cast of Dimmelo Stovoce

The film is starring Alicia Falcó (in The Company of Women), Fernando Lindez (elite) and Diego Vidales (Nudes) respectively in the roles of Kami, Thiago and Taylor.

The cast is completed by Celia Freijeiro (Red Queen) in the role of Chiara, Patricia Vico (Operación Marea Negra) in the role of Anne, poisoned Andrés (Return to Las Sabbas), who plays Tino, Eve Ryan (it’s my fault) is Cat and Fernando Nagore in the role of Jules.

Dimmelo Summer is produced by Vaca Films (Fatum, Sky High – Superpoteri school), with the producer Borja Pena (Cella 211, The Courier) and Emma Lustres (Retribution, Infiesto), directed by Denis Rovira (point Nemo) and written by Jaime Vaca (elite).

Dimmelo Sottovo, the plot of the film

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control … or at least so he believed: it was not in his plans that the brothers of Bianco returned and upset his life again. Seven years earlier, her first kiss with Thiago and the unconditional protection that Taylor offered her had marked her life forever. Now, their return threatens to shatter the facade that Kami has carefully built. She is no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that nobody can really come into contact with her. Nobody except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s presence? What will happen when Taylor will start looking at her differently? Will it all be destroyed in a thousand pieces?

When you leave Dimmelo Sottovo on Prime Videos

For the moment, only the month of release of the film has been communicated, which will be December 2025. We will update the information as soon as possible.

The Teaser Trailer of Dimmelo Sottovoce

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le-s2YCP8Mi

Dimmelo Sottovoce represents the continuation of the collaboration between Prime Video and Mercedes Ron, after the success of the culpable trilogy. It is our fault, the final chapter of Culpable, will debut in October, followed by Dimmelo in the latest in December. In addition, the filming of the adaptations of Marfil and ébano have recently finished, which will soon be available on first videos in over 240 countries and territories in the world, included in the Prime subscription.