Star Wars, the treasure of Naples, Marvel and also Pixar. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the December 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, all releases for December 2024

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (December 4, 2024)

It starts on December 4, 2024 with Star Wars: Skeleton Crewthe new Lucasfilm series about the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, only to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – encountering unlikely allies and enemies – will be an adventure greater than they ever imagined.

The cast includes Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.

Uonderbois (6 December 2024)

It continues on December 6, 2024 with Uonderbois. The series tells the story of five twelve-year-old boys, united by the fervent imagination of those born and raised on the streets of Naples, and by the belief that Uonderboi, their myth, a cross between the legendary figure of Munaciello, wanders around the city and a modern Robin Hood. The five inseparable friends must say goodbye because La Vecchia, owner of the vessels in which they live, is about to sell their homes in exchange for a statuette of Maradona. When the statuette is stolen by their idol, Tonino Uonderboi, the new Munaciello of Naples, the Uonderbois adventure begins in search of a mysterious treasure in underground Naples. The cast includes Serena Rossi, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Junior Rodriguez, Melissa Caturano, Catello Buonocore, Christian Chiummariello, Gennaro Filippone, Giordana Marengo, Giovanni Esposito, Ernesto Mahieux, Daniele Rienzo, Francesco Di Leva, Ivana Lotito and with the extraordinary participation of Nino D ‘Angel.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out (11 December 2024)

On December 11, 2024 we continue with a leap into the world of Pixar with Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Outthe dream series set between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2. Riley is growing up, the synopsis says, and when her memories need further processing, Joy and the other emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare: trying to create the next blockbuster dream after being paired with Xeni, a smug daydream director who wants to make the leap into the world of nighttime dreams. The original voice cast includes Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

What if…?, season 3 (December 22, 2024)

It ends on December 22, 2024 with the third season of What if…?the latest animated journey into the multiverse and alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Watcher will guide viewers through the series as it crosses new genres, extraordinary events and incredible new characters. The third season will feature Captain America, The Winter Soldier, Hulk/Bruce Banner, Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm Goddess of Thunder and many others. A new episode available every day for eight days straight.

