Disney+, all releases for February 2026

Adventure, mystery, love. And much more too. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many new features. Here are all the releases of February 2026 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the releases of February 2026

Ella McCay (5 February 2026)

It starts on February 5, 2026 with Ella McCaythe new comedy written and directed by James L. Brooks. The film, says the synopsis, tells the story of an idealistic young woman, struggling with managing her family, which is far from perfect, and her passion for work. This fresh and heartwarming comedy is about the people you love and how to survive them and boasts a stellar cast that includes Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson.

The Artful Dodger, season 2 (February 10, 2026)

It continues on February 10, 2026 with the return of The Artful Dodgeran Australian series inspired by the characters of Oliver Twist. In the second season, the synopsis reads, the surgeon with a criminal past is in serious trouble. He has a date with the noose, he is hunted by Inspector Boxer, the new arm of the law of Port Victory, and if he were to see the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he would end up killed. Meanwhile, Lady Belle is determined to build a future in the field of medicine, defying expectations and putting herself in danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging by a thread. While Boxer competes with Jack for Belle’s love, the wily Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose. The new season, with new characters and settings, is richer than ever in emotions, humor, feelings, ingenuity and deception. The cast of the series includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims, Zac Burgess, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Tim Minchin, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Kim Gyngell, Luke Carroll, Vivienne Awosoga, Aljin Abella, Brigid Zengeni and Albert Latailakepa.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (February 13, 2026)

It continues on February 13, 2026 with Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessettethe first chapter of the new anthology series produced by Ryan Murphy. At the center of the spotlight, we read in the synopsis, is the undeniable alchemy, the flash courtship and the marriage under the spotlight of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century. And again. It was a love story that captured the nation’s attention: John F. Kennedy Jr. was America’s closest figure to royalty. The country watched him transform from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media celebrity. Carolyn Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she had risen from sales assistant to manager at Calvin Klein, becoming a trusted confidante of the founder of the same name. The bond between John and Carolyn was immediate, electrifying and undeniable. As their love story took shape before the eyes of the entire nation, their growing fame and resulting media attention threatened to tear them apart.

The cast includes Paul Anthony Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon, Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon and Constance Zimmer.

Paradise, season 2 (February 23, 2026)

It ends on February 23, 2026 with the return of Paradise. In the second season of the series created by Dan Fogelman, explains the synopsis, Xavier goes in search of Teri in the outside world and discovers how people survived in the three years following the fateful “Day”. In Paradise, meanwhile, the social fabric crumbles as the bunker has to deal with the consequences of the events of the first season and new secrets about the origins of the city come to light.

The cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers are recurring guest stars.

