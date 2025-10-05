Disney+, all the release of October 2025

Crime, Halloween chills and Star Wars. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the release of October 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the October 2025 releases

High Potential, Season 2 (October 7, 2025)

It starts on 7 October 2025 with High Potential, the American remake of Morgane – brilliant detective. The series, which arrived in the second season, follows a single mother with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional talent for the resolution of the crimes leads her to an unusual and unstoppable collaboration with an expert and loyal detective to the rules. High Potential sees Kaitlin Olson in the role of Morgan, Daniel Sunjata in that of Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz in the role of Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J in that of Ava, Matthew Lamb in the role of Elliot and Judy Reyes in the role of Selena. The second season will also see Steve Howey’s debut in the fixed role of Nick Wagner.

Murdaugh: death in the family (October 15, 2025)

It continues on October 15, 2025 with Murdaugh: death in the family, series inspired by the podcast “Murdaugh Murders”. Maggie and Alex, says the synopsis, lead a luxurious and privileged life as members of one of the most powerful legal dynasties of the South Carolina. But when their son Paul remains involved in a fatal accident on the boat, the family is facing an unprecedented test. As the details come to light and emerge new challenges, the ties of the family with several mysterious deaths raise questions that threaten everything that Maggie and Alex have more expensive. The series is played by Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, Brittany Snow and J. Smith-Cameron.

Star Wars: Vision, Volume 3 (29 October 2025)

It ends on 29 October 2025 with Star Wars: Visioni, the anthology of animated shorts that celebrates the myth of the distant galaxy. With volume 3 the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions returns where it all started: Japan. Nine courts made by nine Japanese animated studies to tell a distant galaxy far never seen before. Here are the titles: “The duel: revenge”, “The song of the four wings”, “The ninth Jedi: daughter of hope”, “The hunters of sizes”, “Yuko’s treasure”, “lost”, “the smuggler”, “The bird of paradise”, “black”.

