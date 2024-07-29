Disney+, all the releases of August 2024

A restaurant that has become a cult and a building where there are a lot of murders. And then Star Wars, documentaries, comedies, films and much more. A new month arrives and Disney + enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are the August 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, August 2024 releases

The Bear, Season 3 (August 14, 2024)

We start on August 14, 2024 with the third season of The Bearthe cult FX series that follows Carmy Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richie Jerimovich as they transform their old diner into a fine-dining restaurant. In the new season, “Carmy is busier than ever and demands excellence from her team, who are doing their best to keep up,” the synopsis reads. “The pursuit of culinary excellence will push the team to new heights and highlight the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows, each of them will strive to become better at their roles. The restaurant industry is never solid ground, and with this ever-changing landscape come new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season, audiences will find out if they have what it takes to make it to the next day.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Season 2 (August 14, 204)

We continue on August 14, 2024 with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventuresthe animated series that follows the training and adventures of Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs among the planets and dangers of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. In the second season, the synopsis says, the young knights “continue their training and embark on even greater missions across the galaxy. Leading them is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech R0-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like the Gangul, who are growing their ranks as pirates.”

Only murders in the building, season 4 (27 August 2024)

We conclude on August 27, 2024 with the fourth season of another cult series: Only Murders in the Building.

“The trio of amateur podcasters,” the synopsis says, “grapple with the shocking events that unfolded at the end of season three involving Sazz Pataki, Charles’s stunt double and friend. Wondering whether the intended victim was really her or Charles, their investigation takes them to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio is preparing a movie about the podcast Only Murders. When Charles, Oliver and Mabel return to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey: they cross the courtyard of their building to delve into the twisted lives of the residents of Arconia’s West Tower.”

Disney+, all the releases of August 2024