Disney+, all the releases of August 2025

Horror, animation, documentaries, True Crime, true stories and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of August 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the releases of August 2025

Eyes of Wakanda (August 1, 2025)

It starts on August 1, 2025 with Eyes of Wakandathe new Marvel Animation series of action and adventure that follows the businesses of the courageous War Dog Wakandiani, members of the secret organization Hatt Zeraze, throughout history. In this global adventure over time and around the earth, warriors will have to complete dangerous missions to recover the artifacts in vibraniums remarked in the world. The original cast of voices includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

Alien: Planet Earth (August 13, 2025)

Continue on 13 August 2025 with the series Alien: planet earthnew chapter of the franchise generated by Ridley Scott. The eight -episode series, created by Noah Hawley, sees Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blekin, Babou Easay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, sees in the cast. Kit Young, Dêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. In the series when the mysterious USCSS Maginot spatial research ship crashes on Earth, Wendy and an improvised group of soldiers make a fatal discovery that puts them in front of the largest threat on the planet.

Limitless: Live Better Now (August 15, 2025)

Continue on August 15, 2025 with Limitless: Live Better NowNational Geographic series with Chris Hemsworth dealing with three epic challenges in an attempt to explore scientifically proven methods, aimed at improving health. To stimulate cognitive functions, Chris learns to play the battery for a surprise concert in a stadium; scales an icy wall about 180 meters high, to explore the benefits of leaving your comfort zone; Finally, it undergoes the brutal training of special forces in South Korea, to find out how to live a better and longer life.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August 2025)

Ends on August 20, 2025 with The twisted such of Amanda Knoxthe miniseries produced by Knox and Monica Lewinsky itself and created by Kj Steinberg who tells the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia and the judicial events of Amanda until the acquittal. The series, directed by Michael Uppendahl, sees among the protagonists Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenkker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

Disney+, all the releases of August 2025