Disney+, all the releases of July 2025

Crime, animation, documentaries, comedy, reality and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of July 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the releases of July 2025

Adults (July 2, 2025)

It starts on July 2, 2025 with AdultsFX comedy. The series, reads the synopsis, tells of a group of twenty -year -olds from New York who try to be good people, despite the fact that there is still a long way to go. The cast of the series includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Inanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace KuHlenSchmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson will be the guest star of the first season.

Prophecy (11 July 2025)

Continue on 11 July 2025 with ProphecyItalian film directed by Jacopo Rondinelli and based on the manga of Tetsuya Tsutsui. The film, reads the synopsis, tells of an enigmatic masked hero, Paperboy, and a group of young “Robin Hood” of the food delivery who use the power of the web to unmask powerful corrupt. The cast includes Damiano Gavino, Denise Tantucci, Haroun Fall, Giulio Greco, Antonino Bruschetta, Federica Sabatini, Christian Burruano and Leandro Baroncini.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July 2025)

Continue on 11 July 2025 with Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Storythe authorized documentary that celebrates the film that revolutionized Hollywood, 50 years after its arrival in theaters. Together with Steven Spielberg, the documentary retraces the extraordinary journey that goes from the bestseller novel by Peter Benchley to one of the most iconic films ever made. With unpublished archival movies and interviews with acclaimed Hollywood directors, scientists and environmentalists, the documentary reveals the chaos behind the scenes and how the film has become the first summer blockbuster, inspiring a new wave of directors and opening the way to the protection of sharks that still continues today.

Washington Black (23 July 2025)

It ends on July 23, 2025 with the costume series Washington Black. An adventure story of epic dimensions, says the synopsis, which follows the artist and scientist George “Wash” Black while undertaking a company around the world with the help of a strange steering wheel. His journey takes him through America, the cold arctic seas, the Gothic spiers of old Europe and the deserts of North Africa, all while always being a step forward to a lethal hunter of sizes. In the cast there are Tom Ellis, Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Ernest Kingsley Junior and Sterling K. Brown.

