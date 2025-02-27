Disney+, all the releases of March 2025

Superheroes, animation, adventure and rock. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the new releases of March 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the releases of March 2025

Daredevil: Rinascita (March 5, 2025)

It starts on March 5, 2025 with Daredevil: rebirth (Daredevil: Born Again In original), the new Marvel series that brings the eternal struggle between Hell’s Kitchen’s devil and the Kingpin crime boss back to the screen. In Daredevil: rebirthsays the synopsis, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with enhanced skills, fights for justice through his frenetic law firm, while the former boss of the mafia Wilson Fisk pursues his political commitments in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, the two men find themselves in an inevitable collision route.

O’dessa (March 20, 2025)

Continue on March 20, 2025 with Odessa The new film Searchlight pictures written and directed by Geremy Jasper and played by Sadie Sink (Stranger Things). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, we read in the synopsis, Odessa It is an original rock work that tells of a peasant person engaged in an epic research to recover a dear family memorabilia. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her only true love, but to save her soul she must test the power of fate and singing.

Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly trip (March 28, 2025)

Ends on March 28, 2025 with Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journeythe film directed by Marvin Lemus, written by Matt Lopez, based on the book by Judith Viorst (entitled Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day) and with Eva Longoria and Jesse Garcia. Alexander Garcia, explains Sinossi, has always believed he was the most unfortunate in the world. For this reason, when her mother Val, travel writer, devised a plan to bring her family apparently disconnected on vacation to Mexico City on board a luxury camper, is sure that it will be a disaster. Despite the fears, the family composed of her father Frank, my teenage sister, her grandmother Lidia and her grandfather Gil, decides to travel, but things begin to go terribly crooked. After discovering that the fault could be of an ancient cursed idol, everyone will have to join forces to put it back in his place.

Disney+, all the releases of March 2025