Disney+, Hannah Montana’s 20th birthday special with Miley Cyrus

“Hannah Montana it will always be part of who I am. What started as a TV series became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I will always be grateful. The fact that it still means so much to people after all these years is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is a way to celebrate and thank the fans who have been close to me for 20 yearsWith these words Miley Cyrus announces her return to Disney+ for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, the trailer









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Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, previews

Filmed in front of a studio audience, the special will include an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer a closer look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters, showcasing the lasting impact the series and the character itself have had on fans around the world. With nostalgia and a fresh point of view, Miley Cyrus will look back at the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers will see never-before-seen archival footage as some of Hannah Montana’s memorable sets come to life, including the Stewart family’s living room and Hannah Montana’s legendary wardrobe. There will also be some famous “notes” that will return to the spotlight

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, when it comes out

The special debuts on Disney+ on March 24, 2024