Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The animated series, the trailer and when it comes out on streaming

A new anime coming soon. Disney+ announces Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animated Seriesa title that mixes Japanese animation, magic and Disney villains born from a manga that is the adaptation of a mobile video game. Here is the trailer, the plot and the release date of the series.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland, the trailer

Disney Twisted-Wonderland, previews on the plot

In the enchanted world of Twisted-Wonderland, seven legendary figures known as the Great Seven have been made immortal. The Queen of Hearts, The King of Beasts, The Sea Witch, The Sorcerer of the Sands, The Fairest Queen, The King of the Underworld, and The Thorn Fairy – the exploits of these characters would inspire the creation of seven magical dormitories at Night Raven College, an elite academy for budding wizards. Unaware of all this, Yuken Enma, an ordinary high school student in Tokyo, suddenly finds himself transported to college and immediately begins to isolate himself from the inhabitants. Unable to use magic, uncertain of his habits, and stunned by the new reality he finds himself in, Yuken is forced to find his way in this strange new world, searching for a way to return home. Constantly involved in adventures with his new troublemaking classmates, Ace and Deuce, will Yuken find his way home before incurring the wrath of the red ruler Riddle Rosehearts”?

Disney Twisted-Wonderland, when the animated series comes out

The series releases on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.