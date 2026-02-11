Disney+, Werner Herzog talks about the search for the ghost elephants

A journey in search of an animal long considered a myth. Disney+ announces Ghost Elephantsthe National Geographic documentary directed, narrated and written by legendary director Werner Herzog and premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Herzog received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Ghost Elephants, the trailer

Ghost Elephants, the previews

The documentary follows National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes on an epic journey with some of the world’s last remaining master trackers in search of an animal long thought to be a myth. In the fog-shrouded heights of Angola, deep in its forests, a mystery persists: the elusive ghost elephants of Lisima, potential living descendants of the largest land mammal ever documented. Steve Boyes, a conservation biologist and leader of the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project, is determined to prove its existence. To find these elusive elephants, Boyes and fellow National Geographic Explorer Kerllen Costa teamed up with three KhoiSan master trackers – Xui, Xui Dawid and Kobus – to succeed where technology had failed.

Ghost Elephants, the production

Ghost Elephants it is directed, narrated and written by Herzog. It is produced by Herzog himself for Skellig Rock, Inc. and Ariel León Isacovitch for The Roots Production Service. Sobey Road Entertainment is the producing partner with Brian Nugent, Andrew Trapani, Emerson G. Farrel, David Sze, David B. Kirk, Terrence Battle, Richard Sneider, Christopher White and Casey Graf as executive producers. For National Geographic Documentary Films, Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Documentary Films, and Tim Horsburgh, vice president of Documentary Films, are the executive producers.

Ghost Elephants, when it comes out

The documentary debuts on Disney+ on March 8, 2026.