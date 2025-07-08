Do you want food at home when there are 40 degrees? Pay the riders more





I go back a few weeks to talk about food delivery. There is a great debate (fortunately) on the heat in Italy and on the countermeasures that should be adopted both in the long and in the short term. Between a discussion on the trees and an inevitable interview with Professor Mancuso, the question of food delivery and the hateful habit of being delivered ready and cooked at home by bicycle servants in exchange for a few pennies. Especially in times when the climate is extreme.

The hateful approach to food delivery

Of how much I had this costume in my opinion I had explained here, today the factor-caldo and the narration of the poor riders forced to pedal under a deadly sun is added. Said incidentally, they pedal very little, because among the countless distortions of this service there is also the anchor not addressed a question of the dangerous modified electric bicycles, widely used by the riders to carry out as many deliveries possible. But whether pedal or not, a meteorological theme is all right and delivering goods by bike or scooter still remains an outdoor work abundantly not recommended when the thermometer marks 35 or 40 degrees in the shade.

Glovo and Food Delivery incentives for the heat

The question has in these hours assumed the tone of the controversy due to the choices of the Glovo platform, which to demonstrate sensitivity to its riders who were toasting the sun to make deliveries to those who had sent an order standing to the air conditioning at home or in the office invented an incentive: a few cents of euros more for the deliveries completed in the hours of extreme canon, as a contribution to buy the sun cream. After a few hours it was explained to Glovo that the measure, far from being a recognition and real compensation, did nothing more than to encourage the work in the most dangerous hours of the day. Glovo withdrew everything not without embarrassment, but the theme remains on the carpet.

