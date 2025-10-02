Does the dryer ruin the clothes? Let’s see how it works and the instructions for use

Put the Dresses in the basketselect the correct program And, after a few ten minutes, you find them dry. But what happens within the‘dryer?

In the video we dismantled a dryer to show you the Main components: The basketwhich rotates thanks to a motor connected by a belt and the heart of the system, the heat pump.

The technical operation of the dryer

The operation of the dryer is relatively simple and everything is based on heat pump.

This takes air from the outside, heats it with a capacitor And he enters the basket through the internal holes. The air, like a sponge, absorbs humidity clothes and then it is conveyed outside the basket by passing from a filter.

When the air is cooled, the water collected yes condensate: can end up in one removable tray or, with the tube supplieddirectly in the pipes of the house.

How to use the dryer at best? Some practical tips

Once you understand the operation, in the video we provide you some Useful tips To best use this appliance.

For example, you must always select the right program: Each fabric has its own.

Always pay attention to some materials, such as skin or woolwho tended to be put in the dryer.

And can the sneakers be put in dryer? Absolutely not!

In addition, some dryers, such as the new Whirlpool model that we show in the video, have some Extra functions: For example Iron Touch, who with a jet of steam reduces the folds of the clothes.

Also attention to the question of Consumption: Today the new dryers have the updated European energy classification, from A A G (Nothing more A+, A ++ or A +++, which created confusion). On the label you will also find the noise classuseful for those who want a silent appliance.