Does the royal jelly really have benefits? Efsa says no: what it is and what it is used

The royal jelly, produced by the nurse bees as a nourishment of thequeen bee and larvae in the first days of life, would boast numerous beneficial properties: energizingstimulating of the immune system, remedy for premenstrual syndrome and for menopause. However, Solid studies on man are missing To confirm these activities: in fact, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has refused all the nutritional indications proposed for the royal jelly. Even if preliminary laboratory studies show potential antibacterial effectsanti -inflammatory and antioxidants, more research is needed. It could also cause Allergic reactions Serious, for this reason we should remember not to medicalize everything we ingest: if we like real jelly, we can eat it even for pure taste, without raising it to panacea of ​​all evils.

What is the royal jelly produced by bees and what it is for

The royal jelly is one whitish substance and by the pasty consistency produced by the mandibular and pituitary glands of the nurse bees. It is a highly valuable food reserved for the nourishment of the Regina bee (hence the name of the royal jelly) and larvae up to 3 days, to select the subsequent queen. It is not clear how the selection takes place, but it has been seen that the royal jelly induces Changes to the larval DNAleading for example to early, fast and complete development of the ovaries and other sexual organs.

Nourished only with royal jelly, the Regina bee can live up to 5 years, Unlike the other bees that live about 45 days, and can produce up to 2500 eggs a day! It is not surprising that we humans occurred to us that this particular longevity and fertility to the queen is precisely the royal jelly, and that we too could have exploited the (amazing ones?) Property.

Fresh royal jelly is composed Between 60 and 70% of waterwith a protein content ranging from 12-15% in the fresh one, to 60-70% in dry derivatives. It contains between 10 and 16% of sugars (mainly fructose and glucose) and lipids around 3-7%. Just among the proteins and lipids are hidden those responsible for the effects so praised of the royal jelly: the Major Royal Jelly Proteins (Mrjp) and 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA). In addition, vitamins are nodded, especially of group B, and minerals, potassium In greater concentration, followed by phosphorus, sulfur and magnesium.

However, the composition is variable according to the seasonalitythe type of soil and also to nourishment of bees. Therefore it is not possible, or at least it is very difficult to consider the complexity and the large amount of molecules, to obtain standardized products, with a reproducible composition. In addition, although some states have identified quality rules for royal jelly, at the moment There are no European or international quality standards.

What is used for and what science tells us

For centuries, especially in Asian countries such as China which are the major producers of royal jelly, it has been used as energizing, antidiabeticstimulating of the immune system, cure for premenstrual syndrome, for menopause disorders and for the skin health. In Europe it has become famous above all as energizing. In fact, according to several studies, those who take on Royal Pappa reports that they feel immediately reinvigorated, with positive effects on energy and memory.

The research, however, has not yet confirmed these effects, at least Not on man. THE’European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) has not approved any of the health claimsthose nutritional indications that you find on some supplements or foods such as “strengthens the body’s natural defenses“, Proposed for the royal jelly.

The authority has in fact declared that, based on the evidence presented, It was not possible to establish a cause-effect link between the intake of royal jelly is the alleged benefits. The problem is mainly the difficulty of characterizing, that is, knowing precisely, the molecules present in the extracts used and that There are no substantial studies on man.

Although it is generally considered a safe food, however, it is necessary to pay attention to any allergic reactions (even serious such as theanaphylaxis) if ingested and skin reactions in the products for the skin that contain royal jelly, with rednessirritation and pain.

How it works: the effects of royal jelly

However, some more information comes to us from the in vitro studies (to simplify, in a test tube) and in vivo (on the animal). In fact, the royal jelly has increased the reproduction of some guinea pigs and some effects described in tradition have been confirmed, mainly thanks to the action of the 10-HDA.

It has effect antibacterial On positive grams and some negative grams, and we know how important the search for new compounds with potential antibiotic activity is. It seems that the bacteria kills their bacterial membrane, as if a balloon broke out, and preventing the formation of the biofilman aggregate that we could imagine as a sort of microorganism film that adheres to the surfaces.

Scheme of the composition of the biofilm produced by bacteria



The royal jelly it would reduce cholesterolthanks to the action of the Mrjp that would prevent intestinal absorption. In addition, it would have an antioxidant and anti -inflammatory effect, thus decreasing two of the conditions behind many pathologies. As always though, From the laboratory to our homes, the journey is very long.