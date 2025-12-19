Down Cemetery Road 2 will be there: Apple TV renews the series "cousin" by Slow Horses with Emma Thompson

Close to the end of the first season, Apple TV announced the renewal for the second season of Down Cemetery Road, a British thriller TV series starring and executive produced by the award-winning diva Emma Thompson, and with Ruth Wilson, who however can boast a Golden Globe and more.

Down Cemetery Road is taken from the series of books starring the detective Zoë Boehm written by Mick Herron, who has already collaborated with Apple TV on Slow Horses, a series starring the immense Gary Oldman and based on Herron’s Slough House book series. Among the authors of the screenplays for Slow Horses is Morwenna Banks, who in addition to being the original voice of Peppa Pig’s mother is also the creator of Down Cemetery Road.

A series which, perhaps also thanks to the help of its “cousin” Slow Horses, immediately found favor with audiences and critics, quickly obtaining a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emma Thompson’s comment on the Down Cemetery Road renewal

“I’m so thrilled that we liked Down Cemetery Road enough to warrant a second season. The thought of working with the team again, with the wonderful Morwenna Banks writing and the indomitable Ruth Wilson, who is the best, brightest co-star any old lady could ask for, is frankly more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a delightful punk avatar and I can’t wait to wear her knockoff Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched the series! We are ready for the next season and all this thanks to you,” said star and executive producer Emma Thompson.

Down Cemetery Road 2, the plot

Season two finds Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) dealing with another twisted mystery. After a woman falls under a train, Zoë is called to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon turns her life upside down as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the fascinating but merciless world of the black market in ancient artifacts. The situation takes a fatal turn when they come across a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

Produced by 60Forty Films, Down Cemetery Road is written by Morwenna Banks (Funny Woman), who also executive produces alongside 60Forty Films’ Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash, Thompson and Down Cemetery Road writer Mick Herron. Börkur Sigþórssen (Insomnia) is the main director of the second season.

When Down Cemetery Road 2 comes out

Presumably the second season will be released between the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027.