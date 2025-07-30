Down Cemetery Road, unveiled the release date of the new thriller series with Emma Thompson

Apple TV+ continues to focus strong on the thriller and, after announced The Savant, The Last Frontier and the new seasons of Slow Horses (while the film Echo Valley and the Surface 2 and Murderbot series have recently released), for the Halloween period, Down Cemetery Road was announced, a new British series with a protagonist and executive manufacturer. Divine and award -winning Emma Thompson (reason and feeling), flanked by Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Woman in the Wall), winner of a Golden Globe and two Olivier Award. Here are all the information about Down Cemetery Road: the plot, the cast and the release date.

Down Cemetery Road: the plot, from what book it is and the cast

When a house explodes in a quiet suburb of Oxford and a girl disappears, the nearby Sarah Tucker (Wilson), obsessed with the idea of finding her, asks for help from the private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves involved in a complex conspiracy in which they discover that people believed death for some time are still alive, while the living are quickly reaching the dead. The new series is taken from the novel of the same name in the series of books Zöe Boehm written by Mick Herron,

Produced by 60forty Films, Down Cemetery Road is written by Morwenna Banks (Slow Horses), who is also an executive manufacturer together with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash of 60forty Films, Thompson and the author of Down Cemetery Road Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (Bay of Fires) is the main director of the series.

When Down Cemetery Road comes out on Apple TV+

The series will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 29 October with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by a new episode per week every Wednesday until 10 December.