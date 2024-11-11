Down Intesa Sanpaolo, access problems for apps and home banking: what’s happening

From today 11 November 2024 the customers of Intesa Sanpaolo are facing disruption to online services that renders impossibleor extremely complicated, access to the home banking platform of the well-known Italian banking institution. Specifically, due to a technical problem, access to the Intesa Sanpaolo application and web service does not work: in addition to preventing the management of accounts and cards, it also prevents the authorization of online payments via in-box push notifications. apps (which serve to confirm transactions). The message that appears to users is “We apologize but, due to a technical problem, you cannot continue”. According to Downdetectora Web service that collects reports of inefficiencies from users, the difficulties began around 9 this morning, with a wave of reports highlighting problems in access, authentication and general use of the features of the app.

The graph shows the beginning of the peak of malfunctions of Intesa Sanpaolo’s online services starting from 09:00 on Monday 11 November 2024. Credit Downdetector.



What does Intesa Sanpaolo’s downturn consist of?

But more precisely, What does Intesa Sanpaolo’s downturn consist of? According to the reports of some users, it is unable to log in to your home banking account. Occasionally, the mobile app will start working again, but the issue will return shortly after, interrupting the session.

Even attempts to log in via browser on desktop are complicated: where authentication is successful, waiting times are still longer than normal. In many cases, users receive error messages when logging in, which completely blocks access. Social networks, as often happens during these situations, are filling up with posts and comments from frustrated customers. This outage shortly follows a similar event that occurred on October 31stwhen another malfunction had compromised access to home banking for hours, generating equally discontent among customers.

Regarding the possible causesthe problem could be attributable to a bug that is affecting Intesa Sanpaolo’s IT system, but at the moment no certain statements have been released by the bank, so we cannot comment too much on the matter.

In addition to these technical difficulties, Intesa Sanpaolo finds itself facing others data security issues. In recent days, the Privacy Guarantor in fact, it ordered the bank to contact within 20 days all customers involved in a security breach dating back to the past months. It’s about 7,000 unauthorized accesses involving the accounts of 3,500 customerswhich occurred between February 2022 and April 2024. Following this breach, an investigation was opened, which could lead to further measures to better protect customer privacy.

What to do if you are afflicted by the Intesa Sanpaolo downturn

If you are also among the users afflicted by Down, what you can do in the meantime? Not much, unfortunately. In situations like these, banks usually try to support customers via telephone helpline. During the downturn on 31 October, for example, Intesa Sanpaolo had communicated about X (formerly Twitter) an invitation to contact the toll-free number 800 303 303 to receive support. Also in this case, if you are experiencing access problems, we recommend that you try contacting customer service to obtain direct information on the status of the outage and, if possible, receive support for urgent operations.