Dozens of ships departing from Europe to break the siege of Gaza

Dozens of boats are ready to sail from Europe with Gaza destination, within the mobilization promoted by the Global Sumud Flotilla, a coalition of activists for non -violent human rights. Between August 31 and September 4, several small boats, with activists from 44 countries around the world on board, will sauté in two waves from Barcelona, ​​Sicily and Tunisia in a coordinated action in compliance with international law.

The solidarity initiative, supported by thousands of volunteers, aims to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, challenging the Israeli block, which has already intercepted numerous shipments in international waters. The last was the ‘Handala’, sailed on July 26 by Syracuse and abroad by an Israeli commando 250 kilometers from Gaza.

Greta Thunberg among the participants

Greta Thunberg is among the confirmed participants. The Swedish activist was already aboard the ‘Madleen’ sailing ship, intercepted by the Israeli forces in June in a bordering reported by activists as a violation of international maritime law.

The Flottiglia will also participate in a Portuguese delegation with the deputy at the Parliament of Lisbon for the left block, Mariana Mortágua, the actress and photomodella Sofia Aparício and the activist Miguel Duarte, who has been engaged in the rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean for years.

Support from Italy

The initiative is also obtaining great support in Italy, where in two days the collection of aid for the population of the Gaza Strip, launched in Genoa by the ‘Music for Peace’ association and by the autonomous coordination of port workers (Calp), has exceeded 16 tons of food. The goal is to reach 45 tons in 5 days, to be loaded on the boats departing for Gaza on Saturday 30 August, in a ceremony open to the entire citizenship.

“In the light of yet another carnage perpetrated by Israel on the population of Gaza, in which the Nasser Medical Complex was hit in Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, killing 20 people on live television, including 5 journalists, also from Italy the ‘Global Movement to Gaza’ begins the mobilization in view of the imminent departures of dozens of boats charged with activists and humanitarian helps From Sicily, to join the global mobilization of the Global Sumud Flotilla “, the organizers wrote on social networks.

Against international paralysis

“The countdown has begun. Many boats will start from Sicily on September 4, while on August 31, boats charged with humanitarian aid will start from Genoa. This is a movement from below, the idea was born from women and men of civil society who have decided to fill an institutional void, a void of humanity”, said Maria Elena Delia, member of the board of directors of the Global Sumud Flotilla and Italian coordinator of the Global Movement to Gaza.

“Aware that it is only a drop in an ocean of needs, this act demonstrates the intolerance and determination of those who do not accept the paralysis of the international system and the complicity of our government and is ready to intervene to break the siege and throw a light on the crimes of Israel”, he added.