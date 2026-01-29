DTF St. Louis, the triangle between Jason Bateman, David Harbor and Linda Cardellini on HBO Max: the trailer

A dark comedy with a super cast. HBO Max announces DTF St. Louisa miniseries written and directed by Steven Conrad starring Jason Bateman, David Harbor and Linda Cardellini. Here’s everything we know.

DTF St. Louis, the trailer

DTF St. Louis, the previews on the plot

The seven-episode miniseries, reads the synopsis, tells of a love triangle between three adults in a midlife crisis, which will lead to the death of one of them.

DTF St. Louis, the cast

The series’ cast includes Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard and Chris Perfetti.

DTF St. Louis, when it comes out

The series debuts on HBO Max on March 2, 2026 with the first episode. The other six are released weekly.