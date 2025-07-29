Duties, White House and EU Commission already fight after the Trump-Von der Leyen agreement: the texts are different

Not even two days after the handshake between Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen for the agreement on the duties, there are already the first differences. In the summary declarations published by the European Commission and White House there are significant differences that involve various voices of the commercial balance between the two continents and precise sectors of goods and products.

What changes between the text on the duties of the EU Commission and that of the White House

Among the summary texts of the Turnberry agreement, in Scotland, there are some important discrepancies, starting with weapons. Trump had specified that, as a consequence of the agreement, Europe would have invested hundreds of billions of euros in armaments made in the USA, in addition to those in energy through imports of gnl and oil. However, the version had been rejected by sources of the European Commission.

On digital, according to the White House, “the United States and the European Union intend to face unjustified digital commercial barriers. In this regard, the European Union confirms that it will not adopt it will maintain tariffs for using the network”. But this “commitment” is not actually present in the EU note.

On phytosanitary standards in the agri-food sector, for Washington the two parts “will collaborate to deal with non-tariff barriers that affect the trade in food and agricultural products, including the simplification of the requirements relating to health certificates for dairy products and US pigs”, while Brusxelles speaks of “cooperation on automotive rules and health measures and health measures and health measures and health measures and health measures Phytosanitary “and” facilitation of mutual recognition of the compliance assessments “in further industrial sectors”.

On the left the text of the EU Commission, on the right that of the White House

On the steel, the European executive states that “the EU and the United States will establish tariff contingents for EU exports to historical levels, reducing the current rates of 50% and jointly guaranteeing equitable equity”, an absent commitment for the White House, according to which: “sectoral rates on steel, aluminum and copper will remain unchanged: the EU will continue to pay 50% and parties They will discuss the safety of the supply chains for these products “.

Different interpretations also on semiconductor and pharmaceutical products: for the EU “the maximum limit of 15% will also apply to any future duties on pharmaceutical products and semiconductors, including those based on section 232 while for the USA the 15% basis will also apply on these products.

“The agreement is not legally binding”

“On Sunday the two presidents have reached a political understanding. What we are doing is now taking that political agreement, to define the details, make sure that everything we need is present, to get to a joint declaration. I cannot say precisely when that joint declaration will be ready, but it should be soon”, said the spokesman of the European Commerce Commission, Olof Gill, in the briefing with the press.

“The joint declaration itself is not a legally binding document, but rather a roadmap. It is a political commitment, a series of political commitments, if you prefer. And from this, we can generate stability, predictability,” he added.

On the subject, there has not yet been an official statement from the White House.