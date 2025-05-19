Each living being would emanate a “aura” of biophotons that then disappears to death: the new study on the AuP

Leaves of Heptappleurum arboricola With injuries to monitor the emission of ultra -wire radiation in stress conditions. Credit: wages et al. (2025)



All living beings would issue a very weak “bright aura” that disappears after death. Read this sentence could make the nose turn up and seem pseudoscience, but a new study published on Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters by researchers from the University of Calgary, Canada, he observed in mice and plants the issue of a Electromagnetic radiation too weak to be seen in the naked eye (just a few hundred photons per second per square centimeter) with wavelengths between 200 and 1000 nanometers (interval which also includes the spectrum of visible light). This very weak flow of biophotons – observed with special tools capable of identifying even a single photon – it is due to metabolic reactions that occur in cells even in physiological conditions, and is called Ultra-according to o’clock photonic emission (Upe, Ultraweak Photon Emission).

The study demonstrates the emission of biophotons during life, so weak that for decades she had been welcomed with skepticism by the scientific community. It also shows that the Upe disappears after death and that changes according to the stress conditionsat least in the leaves of a plant.

What the new Biofotoni studio has discovered

Unlike the bioluminescencethe emission of visible light by living organisms through chemical reactions that convert chemical energy into light, the Upe concerns a very weak sign of a few photons per second per square centimeter, one imperceptible quantity naked eye. For this reason, researchers from the University of Calagary have first designed dark rooms capable of eliminating the interference of light of the surrounding environment and have used very sensitive digital cameras capable of Also detect a single photon issued.

The measurements were carried out on 4 mice maintained for 2 hours a constant temperature (to exclude interference by the heat) in absence of other light sources and revealed one significant difference between the emission of biofotons in Live mice And in mice after death. Live mice at 37 ° C showed the release of photons from the whole body, while immediately after the death the emission of this light decreased abruptly. The hypothesis of Dan Oblakphysicist who conducted the study is that the cessation of the issue is due to theBlood flow interruption crucial for cell metabolism.

Glabri mice exposed for 2 hours at controlled temperature and in the absence of light from external sources to monitor the emission of biofotons. Credit: wages et al. (2025)



The researchers have also discovered that the intensity of the Ape can vary according to the different conditions physiological And pathologicalfor example thermal stress, chemical And mechanical. The authors of the study did not limit themselves to evaluating the differences before and after death but also analyzed the correlations between Ultraweak Photon Emission and stress conditions. The leaves of the plant Heptappleurum arboricolaprotagonists of this second part of the study, have been exposed to a increase in temperature And damaged with engravings To monitor the changes of the bright glow. Photographs with EMCCD (Electron-Multiplying Charge-Coupled Device) cameras and the analyzes showed a Increase in the intensity of the emission of biofotons In all the stress situations to which the plant has been subjected, including contact with chemicals.

Heptappleurum arboricola leaves exposed to growing temperatures. The graph shows the increase in the AuP in relation to the increase in temperature. Credit: wages et al. (2025)



The origin of biophotons and their importance in medical research

As reported by Esmaeilpour et al. in the article An expertimental investigation of ultraweak photon hemission from adult murine neural stem cells Posted on Nature Scientific Reports The origin of biofotons is to be found in the metabolic reactions that take place constantly in the cells and, in particular, in the formation of Reactive oxygen species. THE Ros (Reactive Oxygen Species) are chemical compounds that are formed following the cellular metabolism and their quantity can vary depending on the stress of the cell. They are produced above all by mitochondriathe cellular staff responsible for energy production.

These data, combined with the differences of upe pre and post mortem, can indicate a biological role and functional of the Ape in the vitality and in Responses to stress opening up to the possibility of using imaging upe as non -invasive technique in diagnostics and medical research. Skepticism on the existence of this glow lasted a long time due to the technological limits that prevented careful detection and its distinction from other sources of light or heat. With the advent of more sensitive tools, its identification seems to have become more accessible, although further studies are needed to clarify its origin and biological function.