Earthquake at the Campi Flegrei and Naples, the data on the latest seismic swarm in the new Ingv bulletin

The last strong earthquake of magnitude 4.0 and the magnitude 3.3 earthquake at 17:22 on 1 September ai Campi Flegreialso warned in Naples, they were part of a seismic swarm in which they recorded themselves 116 earthquake shocks Between 16:09 on Sunday 31 August and 18:26 on Monday 1 September. This is reported by the last weekly bulletin on the activity of the Flegrei fields drawn up by the Vesuviano-Ingv Observatory, relating to the period between 25 and 31 August. According to the bulletin, in the week just passed the seismographers recorded 109 shocks With maximum magnitude 3.3, almost double the previous week. For the rest, the bradyseism of the Phlegraean area remains stable with a lifting speed of the soil of 15 millimeters per month. Geochimic also shows no signs of evolution, with an average temperature of 94 ° C At Pisciarelli’s main fumarola. Despite the fright caused by the latest intense shocks, the bulletin states that “there are no elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions”.

109 earthquakes and 3 seismic swarms: the data on seismicity at the Flegrei fields

Of the 109 earthquakes occurred in the area, 73 were recorded during Three distinct seismic swarms: the first on the day of August 26 with 8 shocks of maximum magnitude 1.6 in the Pozzuoli-Agnano area, the second on August 29 with 4 shocks of maximum magnitude 2.4 in the Pozzuoli-Academia area and the third with 61 shocks Until midnight on August 31st with maximum magnitude 3.3 in the Solfatara-Academia-Agnano area. This swarm has counted others 55 shocks After midnight, including the earthquake of magnitude 4.0 in the early hours of Monday 1 September.

From the geochemical point of view, the heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system already known are confirmed. Similarly, i carbon dioxide flows (CO 2 ) From the ground measured in the Pisciarelli station they did not show significant variations compared to previous periods.

Stable the lifting of the soil due to bradisism

The ground at the Rione Terra continues to rise at a speed of 15 millimeters per montha stable value from April 2025, less than 30 millimeters per month measured in the period between mid -February and April but higher than 10 millimeters To the month in the last part of 2024 and the first weeks of 2025. In all, the area has risen 32 centimeters since the beginning of last year.

