Earthquake at the Flegrei Campi, a strong shock of magnitude 4.0: also warned by the population in Naples

A strong earthquake at the Flegrei fields of Magnitudo 4.0 today, 18 July 2025, at 09:14, occurred. The earthquake was warned by the population in different areas of the Flegrea and Naples area: the epicenter was among the places of Pozzuoli and Bagnoli at a depth of 2.5 km, as reported by the Ingv. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology then updated the depth to 3 km. Fortunately at the moment the authorities have not reported particular damage to things or people.

From a geological point of view, it is an earthquake attributable to the volcanic phenomenon of bradisism, that is, that periodic raising and lowering of the soil in the Flegrei fields area. Specifically, during the ascending phases, even rather intense magnitude, such as that of 4.6 of 13 March and 30 June – which, among other things, are the strongest ever recorded in the area in instrumental times.

Obviously it is good not to panic: this earthquake, as well as those felt in recent months, are not an imminent eruption signal. At the moment, in fact, there is no evidence that such a thing is about to take place, but to always remain informed about all the latest information it is necessary to follow the official pages of the Ingv and the Civil Protection.

To deepen the topic, here is ours documentary Vulc On the main Italian active volcanoes:

