Earthquake at the Flegrei Campi di Magnitudo 4.4 with epicenter in Pozzuoli also warned in Naples

To 12:07 of today na strong earthquake of magnitude 4.4 He hit the Campi Flegrei and was also felt distinctly in Naples, followed by another strong shock of magnitude 3.5 to 12:22. The 4.4 magnitude earthquake is one of the most intense ever recorded in the area, according to the magnitude 4.6 earthquake (initially estimated at 4.4) that took place exactly two months ago.

According to the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv, both SISMI have had an epicenter not very wide Pozzuoli and they were quite superficial with a depth of 3 km. The shocks have frightened fear between the population and perhaps a landslide in the Flegrei fields. Fortunately, however, there are no particular damage or inconvenience. According to the provisional estimates of the Ingv, on the Mercalli scale the earthquake recorded a value between the VI and VII. Before the two shocks, the INGV recorded two other earthquakes at lower intensity of magnitude 2.1.

The earthquake, as often happens in the area, is linked to the volcanic phenomenon of bradyseismthat is, that periodic raising and lowering of the soil that during its ascending phase can create even rather understood seismicity. Fortunately, today’s shock has recorded slightly lower values, but this does not mean that it is still one of the most intense ever recorded in the area.

Although these shocks are rather impacting events for the local community, it is good not to panic: as anticipated, during bradisism it is normal that even rather strong seisms occur but this does not indicate in any way that an imminent eruption is about to be verified. The only way we have to stay up to date is to consult the official channels Ingv and of the Civil Protection: In fact, in case of need, they will indicate all the operations to follow.