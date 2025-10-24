Earthquake in Avellino of magnitude 3.6: strong shock also felt in Naples, Salerno and Benevento

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake in the province of Avellino.



A strong shock of earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the province of Avellino today, Friday 24 October 2025, at 2.40pm: as reported by INGVthe epicenter was located at Grottolella (about 6 km from the city center), at a depth of 16.1 km. The shock was also distinctly felt at Naples, Salerno And Benevento, as well as in the area of Phlegraean Fields.

The province of Avellino is considered an area with average seismic hazard (zone 2): this means that strong earthquakes may occur. The last time there were earthquakes of comparable intensity in the area dates back to December 16, 2019, when the area between Avellino and Benevento was shaken by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.9.

Today’s shock then brought back to the residents’ memories the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Irpinia, which in 1980 devastated the area between Campania and Basilicata causing 3000 victims, 9000 injured and around 280,000 displaced people.

At the moment no damage was reportedeven though several calls arrived at the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection switchboards and several people took to the streets after feeling the tremor. On social media several users confirmed that the earthquake was also felt in the areas of Scafati, Boscoreale, Casoria, Cercola, Gragnano, Cava de’Tirreni, Ottaviano, Baronissi, Sant’Anastasia. As a precaution, Avellino was asked toevacuation of elementary schoolswhere the afternoon return was scheduled today, which are located in the “Palazzotto” building, in Corso Vittorio Emanuele.