Earthquake in Calabria of magnitude 3.9, shock felt as far away as Puglia

Earthquake along the Ionian coast of Cosenza with a magnitude of 3.9.



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.9 hit the Ionian coast of the province of Cosenza, in Calabria, Today March 6 at hours 2.21pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located in Ionian Seaabout 13 km from the coast in the municipality of Calopezzati, located in 67km to the north-east from Cosenza. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 22.2 km deep.

The shock was distinctly felt by the population of the Cosenza area and, according to the first reports arriving on social media, it was felt until Toastsin Puglia. For the moment, fortunately, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, Calabria is an area with high seismic riskas also highlighted by the map of historical earthquakes recorded in the area from 1985 to today. More specifically, the region suffers the convergence between the African and Eurasian plates: the interaction between these two plates is precisely at the origin of this widespread seismicity.

The map of earthquakes detected along the Ionian coast of Calabria from 1985 to today. The star indicates the epicenter of today’s earthquake, March 6th. Credit: INGV



Not surprisingly, the earthquake more violent never recorded in Italy, which occurred in 1908, was detected between Sicily and Calabria, causing more than 80,000 victims.