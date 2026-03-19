Earthquake in Friuli-Venezia Giulia of magnitude 3.9, epicenter in the province of Udine

Earthquake in the province of Udine with a magnitude of 3.9.



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.9 hit the province of Udine today March 19th, at 11:28. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located 2 km from Moggio Udinesea small village of around 1700 inhabitants located 40 km from the center of Udine. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 15 km deep.

The shock was distinctly felt throughout the area: at the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia area is one of most seismically active sectors of the Alpine chain: the abundance of faults present here is linked to the collision between the Adria microplate and the Eurasian one and, for this reason, several seismic events with magnitude greater than 6 have occurred in history, as demonstrated by the INGV map shown below.

The map of seismicity in the province of Udine: the star indicates the epicenter of today’s quake, March 19th. Credit: INGV



The shock, in fact, brings to mind the earthquake of 6 May 1976 magnitude 6.5which devastated the region and of which this year marks the 50th anniversary: ​​on that occasion, the epicenter of the earthquake was also recorded in the province of Udine, in Gemona del Friuli.