Earthquake in Greece of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter at sea: the strong shock also felt in Athens

5.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Greece.



A strong shock of earthquake magnitude 5.5 It was recorded in Greeceoff the island of Eubeain the Aegean Sea. As confirmed by the Ingv, the epicenter was located at sea, a 45 km to the north-east of the capital Athens and 4 km from the seaside resort of Nea Stira, while the hypocenter was detected at a depth of 14 km.

According to the local media, the earthquake did not cause damage to buildings and are not victims, even if the shock was war Clearly throughout the city of Athens and in different areas of the country. The authorities, however, have not issued any tsunami alert.

In Greece, the earthquakes of this intensity are not new: it is in fact a highly seismic areaas confirmed also by the latest earthquakes recorded off the island of Crete on July 23 and July 7, both of magnitude 5.0. The causes are to be attributed to the particular tectonic context of the Hellenic peninsula, characterized by subduction of the African plaque below the Eurasian one.

This movement, which has an estimated speed of about 10 mm per year, is sufficient to create numerous fault systems Throughout the country, each of which can take action to create even rather intense earthquakes, as can also be seen from the map below.