terremoto-grecia

Ecology

Earthquake in Greece of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter at sea: the strong shock also felt in Athens

5.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Greece.

A strong shock of earthquake magnitude 5.5 It was recorded in Greeceoff the island of Eubeain the Aegean Sea. As confirmed by the Ingv, the epicenter was located at sea, a 45 km to the north-east of the capital Athens and 4 km from the seaside resort of Nea Stira, while the hypocenter was detected at a depth of 14 km.

According to the local media, the earthquake did not cause damage to buildings and are not victims, even if the shock was war Clearly throughout the city of Athens and in different areas of the country. The authorities, however, have not issued any tsunami alert.

In Greece, the earthquakes of this intensity are not new: it is in fact a highly seismic areaas confirmed also by the latest earthquakes recorded off the island of Crete on July 23 and July 7, both of magnitude 5.0. The causes are to be attributed to the particular tectonic context of the Hellenic peninsula, characterized by subduction of the African plaque below the Eurasian one.

This movement, which has an estimated speed of about 10 mm per year, is sufficient to create numerous fault systems Throughout the country, each of which can take action to create even rather intense earthquakes, as can also be seen from the map below.

Image
The tectonic context of the Hellenic peninsula, with the circles representing earthquakes. The bigger, the higher the magnitude; The darker circles represent earthquakes with a deeper epicenter. Credit: USGS

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Earthquake in Greece of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter at sea: the strong shock also felt in Athens
From today in the bookstore the new novel by Dan Brown
Marie Bracquemond is the French impressionist who gave up painting because of her husband