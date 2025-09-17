Earthquake in Latina of magnitude 3.2: epicenter east of the city, earthquake warned in the middle of the night

A strong shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.2 was detected at 04:10 today, Wednesday 17 September, a few kilometers from the center of Latinin Lazio. As also reported by the Ingv, theepicenter was located in the Santa Fecitola area, at approximately 4 km east from the city center, while the hypocenter was recorded at one depth of 8.3 km.

The shock was felt distinctly by the whole city population, which was awakened in the middle of the night, but the earthquake was also perceived in the Monti Lepini area and in some areas of the province, including Sermoneta, Pontinia and Sezze. This also happened because the earthquake was relatively superficial: in any case, no damage to buildings or people have been caused.

The Latina area, however,, It is not particularly seismic: Also for this reason, the earthquake has aroused particular concern among the population. In reality, there is nothing to fear: as you can also notice in the image below, which represents the earthquakes observed in the area starting from the year 1000. The star indicates the epicenter of today’s earthquake, while the other squares are the historical earthquakes in the Ingv archive. The larger and red the square and the more the earthquake was violent: in the area of ​​the epicenter it is possible to see how in the past they only occurred small earthquakes.