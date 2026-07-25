Earthquake in Macerata of magnitude 3.2, epicenter in Penna San Giovanni

Earthquake in Macerata of magnitude 3.2



An earthquake shock magnitude 3.2 was recorded today, Friday July 24that 2.05pm, in the province of Macerata, in Marche: as reported by INGV, the epicenter was located 3 km from Penna San Giovannia town of about 1000 inhabitants located about 30 km from Macerata. The hypocenter, however, was detected at a depth of 16 km.

The earthquake was felt distinctly by the entire population of the area: below is the shaking map (called ShakeMap) created by INGV, which reports indicative estimates of the shaking produced by the earthquake. At the moment, fortunately, no particular damage or victims have been reported.

The Shakemap of today’s earthquake in the Marche region. Credit: INGV



From a seismic point of view, the seismic hazard map created by INGV (visible below) shows the epicenter in a yellow area, with medium seismic danger. The colors indicate the different ground acceleration values which have a 10% chance of being surpassed in 50 years. As the Institute reports, the colors associated with lower accelerations indicate areas less dangerouswhere the frequency of stronger earthquakes is smaller compared to the most dangerous ones: this, however, does not mean that particularly high magnitude events cannot occur.