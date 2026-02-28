Earthquake in Naples, 3.5 magnitude shock in the Phlegraean area felt by the population: the details

3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Campi Flegrei.



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.5 hit i Phlegraean Fields today February 28th at 11.19am. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located 4 km from Pozzuoliin the area under the Solfatara Tunnel of the ring road. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 2.7 km deep.

The shock was distinctly felt by the population in the area of ​​Bagnoli, Fuorigrotta, Pianura, Quarto, Bacoli and some schools, also open on Saturdays, were evacuated for safety.

For the moment, fortunately, no particular damages were reportedia people or things. The Campi Flegrei area, as we well know, is a particularly seismic area: here, however, earthquakes are due to bradyseism and not to the activation of faults.

Article being updated.