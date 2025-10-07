Earthquake in the Foggiano of magnitude 3.6: epicenter detected at sea, off the Gargano coast

Earthquake in Foggia, shock of magnitude 3.6.



Today, at hours 14:29, A magnitude earthquake occurred 3.6 off the Costa Garganicajust over 50 km from the city of Foggia, as confirmed by theIngv. The epicenter was located at seaabout 11 km from the town of Lesine and 16 km from Apricena: The earthquake was felt distinctly throughout the area, but on social networks several users of the provinces of Bari And Campobasso They confirmed that they had perceived the earthquake. The shock, whose hypocenter is located at approximately 7 km deepdid not cause particular damage to things or people.

But from the geological point of view what were the causes of the earthquake? To get a slightly clearer idea we can observe the following image.

The main fault systems in the Foggia area. Credit: diss.



In orange the main fault systems Present in the area and, as we see, in the area are present both in the north and south compared to today’s epicenter, even if at a relatively large distance. This explains why the area is not particularly seismiceven if in the past – especially at the turn of the 1600s – earthquakes were recorded whose maximum estimated magnitude was even greater than 7.0.