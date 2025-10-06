Earthquake in the Marche of Magnitude 4.4, shock off the coast: epicenter between Fano and Senigallia

A strong earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was recorded at 12:13 off Pesaro-Urbino: as reported by the Ingv, the epicenter was located at sea, off the coast between Fano And Senigalliaat a depth of 8 km. The earthquake was located 32 km from Fano and 65 km from Rimini.

The earthquake was felt distinctly by the whole population of the Marche coast, by Ancona up to Senigallia, as well as in some areas of theEmilia-Romagna. The first magnitude 4.4 earthquake was followed by a second shock of settlement of magnitude 2.5, which took place at 12:22 at a depth of 6 km. At the moment, however, no particular damage or victims have been reported.

But what is the earthquake due to? The earthquake is due to the activation of the fault Pesaro Mare-Corneliathe one represented with an orange band just below the yellow staple.

Credit: DIS / Google Earth.



It must be said, however, that it is a low seismicity area, as also highlighted by this map of the seismic danger produced by the Ingv. Even the low seismic dangerous areas, therefore, are subject to earthquakes: in other words, this earthquake is the demonstration that there are no “asismic” areas.

The map of the seismic danger of the area.credit: ingv



If we go to analyze historical earthquakes, you can see how most have been recorded in the area SISMI in line with today’s one: The most intense, in fact, had magnitude around 5.0. This can be seen well from the map below, in which the blue circles represent historical seismes in the area: the greater their size, the more intense the shock will have been at that point. All earthquakes around that which took place today 6 October (indicated with a starfish) indicate precisely the activation of the fault mentioned above.